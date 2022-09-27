Further disaster assistance announced for NSW communities impacted by August floods

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Following the most recent floods in Southern and Central West NSW early last month, 25 impacted local government areas (LGAs) will now have access to disaster assistance.
The assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and will include:
Residents from the following LGAs, who have experienced flooding from 4 August 2022 onwards, are eligible for assistance: Albury, Bland, Cabonne, Carrathool, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Gilgandra, Goulburn Mulwaree, Grith, Gunnedah, Hilltop, Junee, Leeton, Moree Plains, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera, Narromine, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys, Temora, Wagga Wagga, Warren, Warrumbungle, Weddin and Yass Valley.
Multiple flood warnings are still in place across NSW, and with more extreme weather expected to impact the state, further disaster assistance and recovery support may be announced in coming weeks.
For more information, visit www.disasterassist.gov.au.
NIBA is thrilled to announce an exciting panel of insurance experts, who will be speaking at the NIBA 2022 Summit.
APRA has released its biannual Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics for June 2022.
Climate change and cyber are the two key risks posing key challenges ahead for insurers, according to Taylor Fry’s latest Radar 2022 Report.
The ICA has urged the importance of preparing for future disasters, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a third year of La Nina to impact eastern Australia across spring and possibly summer.