Further disaster assistance announced for NSW communities impacted by August floods

New South Wales communities impacted by the most recent floods from 4 August 2022 will now have access to disaster assistance.

Written on 27 September, 2022
Amy Cai

Following the most recent floods in Southern and Central West NSW early last month, 25 impacted local government areas (LGAs) will now have access to disaster assistance.

The assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and will include:

  • individual assistance for immediate essential needs (e.g. food, clothing, temporary housing), essential household contents replacement and repair, and structural repairs or replacement
  • storm and flood clean-up assistance for households, businesses, primary producers and local councils
  • concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and primary producers.

Residents from the following LGAs, who have experienced flooding from 4 August 2022 onwards, are eligible for assistance: Albury, Bland, Cabonne, Carrathool, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Gilgandra, Goulburn Mulwaree, Grith, Gunnedah, Hilltop, Junee, Leeton, Moree Plains, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera, Narromine, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys, Temora, Wagga Wagga, Warren, Warrumbungle, Weddin and Yass Valley.

Multiple flood warnings are still in place across NSW, and with more extreme weather expected to impact the state, further disaster assistance and recovery support may be announced in coming weeks.

 

For more information, visit www.disasterassist.gov.au.

