ASIC grants relief for insurers to reduce risk of family violence 

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
ASIC has issued a new legislative instrument, ASIC Corporations (Cash Settlement Fact Sheet and Confirming Transactions) Instrument 2022/809, which exempts insurers from certain notification obligations in instances that carry the risk of family violence.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
ASIC has issued a new legislative instrument, ASIC Corporations (Cash Settlement Fact Sheet and Confirming Transactions) Instrument 2022/809, which exempts insurers from certain notification obligations in instances that carry the risk of family violence.
Insurers are required to notify joint policyholders when offering to settle a claim by cash payment, by providing a Cash Settlement Fact Sheet (CSFS) and transaction confirmation to each insured under the policy.
The new legislative instrument will exempt insurers from providing these notifications, should the insurer reasonably believe that the information provided may pose a risk of family violence.
The exemption is intended to prevent instances where the CSFS discloses the location of the victim of family violence, or alerts the perpetrator to the claim, thus providing them the opportunity interfere with the cash settlement.
The exemption also covers a broad definition of family violence, which includes physical sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, as well as behaviour that is threatening, coercive and exerting control to cause fear for safety or wellbeing.
The relief instrument commenced on 26 September 2022 and expires in five years.
For more information, read ASIC’s Explanatory Statement on the instrument here.
icare has announced a significant milestone in its program to improve workers compensation with the selection of six Claims and Injury Management Service Providers to manage claims.
The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has published their 2021-22 Annual Report, flagging the 2022 Insurance Brokers Code of Practice as the “perfect opportunity” for brokers to “improve their processes and develop culture that puts clients first”.
Earlier this month, NIBA provided a response to the Quality of Advice Review consultation paper. The consultation paper was released following the extensive feedback provided to the Quality of Advice Review issues paper and contains a number of proposals that impact the provision of general risk advice.
The 2022 Dive In Festival took place from 27 – 29 September, and included two events organised by the NIBA’s Divisional Committees this year.