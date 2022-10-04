Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

New warning system for NSW SES as storm season begins

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is rolling out an updated Australian Warning System for flood and tsunami warnings, designed to make warnings clearer and drive quicker action in preparation for the incoming storm season.

Written on 4 October, 2022
Amy Cai

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is rolling out an updated Australian Warning System for flood and tsunami warnings, designed to make warnings clearer and drive quicker action in preparation for the incoming storm season.

The new warning system includes three warning levels: Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning.

Each warning level will provide the location and type of event impacting the community, the severity of the event and the actions recommended for the community.

While the Bureau of Meteorology’s minor, moderate major flood warnings will still be issued, the NSW SES will primarily be using the new warning levels to provide more action-oriented directions to affected communities.

NSW SES have experienced its busiest year on record, with volunteers responded to more than 50,000 flood and storm jobs over the 12 months up to June 2022, and being operational across the state in every day of 2022.

For more information on the updated warning system, click here.

Related Articles

News
/
6 October, 2022
icare announces selection of claims service providers for workers compensation

icare has announced a significant milestone in its program to improve workers compensation with the selection of six Claims and Injury Management Service Providers to manage claims.

Amy Cai
News
/
5 October, 2022
Breaking: Latest IBCCC Annual Report welcomes new Code of Practice as “perfect opportunity” to improve culture

The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has published their 2021-22 Annual Report, flagging the 2022 Insurance Brokers Code of Practice as the “perfect opportunity” for brokers to “improve their processes and develop culture that puts clients first”.

Amy Cai
News
/
5 October, 2022
Quality of Advice Review Proposals Paper

Earlier this month, NIBA provided a response to the Quality of Advice Review consultation paper. The consultation paper was released following the extensive feedback provided to the Quality of Advice Review issues paper and contains a number of proposals that impact the provision of general risk advice.

Amy Cai
News
/
4 October, 2022
Recap on NIBA at the 2022 Dive In Festival

The 2022 Dive In Festival took place from 27 – 29 September, and included two events organised by the NIBA’s Divisional Committees this year.

Amy Cai