New warning system for NSW SES as storm season begins

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is rolling out an updated Australian Warning System for flood and tsunami warnings, designed to make warnings clearer and drive quicker action in preparation for the incoming storm season.

The new warning system includes three warning levels: Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning.

Each warning level will provide the location and type of event impacting the community, the severity of the event and the actions recommended for the community.

While the Bureau of Meteorology’s minor, moderate major flood warnings will still be issued, the NSW SES will primarily be using the new warning levels to provide more action-oriented directions to affected communities.

NSW SES have experienced its busiest year on record, with volunteers responded to more than 50,000 flood and storm jobs over the 12 months up to June 2022, and being operational across the state in every day of 2022.

