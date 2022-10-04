The rise of cyber risk and the gaps in cyber insurance: Actuary Institute Green Paper

The Actuary Institute’s new Green Paper Cyber Risk and the Role of Insurance highlights the increasing problem of cyber security and the growing urgency to address the gaps in insurance protection.

Cybercrime is globally on the rise.

According to the Actuary Institute’s Green Paper, the number of ransomware attacks was reported to be 623 million globally in 2021. With 20 attacks occurring every second, this represents a 300% increase compared to 2019.

In Australia, the total reported cyber losses amounted to $33 billion in the past financial year, impacting private and public sectors of all sizes.

Key gaps in cyber security protection:

Severe shortage of qualified cyber security personnel. The paper states that a five-fold increase in students studying cyber security courses is required to meet the demands of protecting Australia cybersecurity infrastructure. In addition, curbing the current job shortage will still see a time lag in building capabilities and skillsets.

Achieving sufficient capacity and profitability in the market. The past two years have seen reduced appetite among insurers, with cyber insurance having experienced claim losses for the first time in its 20-year history. This has led to limited market capacity and growing premiums.

The Actuary Institute argues that stronger collaboration between government, businesses and insurers is needed to close the current gaps in cyber insurance protection and create more robust risk management frameworks.

For more information and to read the Actuary Institute’s Green Paper, click here.