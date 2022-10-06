icare announces selection of claims service providers for workers compensation

icare has today announced a significant milestone in its program to improve workers compensation with the selection of six Claims and Injury Management Service Providers to manage claims.

Following a comprehensive tender process, icare has selected Allianz, DXC, Employers Mutual Limited (EML), Gallagher Bassett (GB), GIO and QBE to manage workers compensation claims for the NSW Nominal Insurer.

Today’s announcement is part of an extensive improvement program underway at icare to improve outcomes for injured workers and businesses.

NSW Minister for Finance and Employee Relations, Damien Tudehope said the changes are designed to lift competition between providers to drive improved performance, leading to better care for injured workers.

“Appointing this mix of quality claims service providers builds new capability and capacity in the system and is a key step towards providing a more targeted response to the growing number of psychological claims.”

NIBA Chief Executive Officer, Phil Kewin said “While we still need to understand some of the finer details, NIBA welcomes the announcement as it provides more certainty, expands the capability and increases competition, which should lead to better outcomes for employers and injured workers. As brokers play a critical role in the workers compensation process, NIBA will be meeting with icare tomorrow to gain further details of the transition and other areas of execution.”

“We also welcome the announcement by icare that they are exploring the future appointment of a dedicated psychological claims provider to better meet the needs of injured workers”, he added.

“Four of the six claims providers will provide specialist psychological claims capability with skilled and experienced case managers dedicated to managing psychological claims. We’ll also bolster our approach to psychological claims management with an internal team dedicated to improving psychological claims outcomes and potential additional appointments to our claims provider panel in the future,” said Minister Tudehope.

“These changes will enable icare to drive better outcomes as icare will be publishing performance results, which will drive competition and make it easier for businesses to choose the claims providers who can give their injured workers the best care and support to help them return to health and work,” he added.

Contracts with current Claims Service Providers Allianz, EML, GIO and QBE will end on 31 December 2022 and the new contracts will commence on 1 January 2023. The new contracts will be for up to 10 years, subject to provider performance. Further providers may be brought on to the panel at a future date.