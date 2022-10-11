New premium funding Code of Practice comes into effect with added customer protections

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
The Australian Finance Industry Association’s newly launched Insurance Premium Funding (IPF) Code of Practice has officially come into effect with additional customer-centric protections.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The Australian Finance Industry Association’s newly launched Insurance Premium Funding (IPF) Code of Practice has officially come into effect with additional customer-centric protections.
Coming into effect on 1 October 2022, the IPF Code of Practice provides a number of protections to the customers of premium funders that an independent Compliance Committee has determined to be Code-compliant.
In response to recommendations from the Financial Services Royal Commission, the Code lists nine key commitments to customers, which include delivering a high standard of customer service, providing clear information on products, and working fairly and in good faith.
Additionally, the Code requires premium funders to use standardised disclosures and metrics to enable customers to easily compare features and pricing and provides access to various internal and external dispute resolutions, including taking their complaint to AFCA in the event of an unsatisfactory resolution.
Code-compliant premium funders are also required to work with customers in good faith to provide assistance for financial hardship and promote continuous improvement of customer service and professionalism across the premium funding industry.
Hunter Premium Funding and IQumulate are the first premium funders to be accredited as Code Complaint Members by the IPF Code Compliance Committee, with other premium funders expected to follow in the coming months.
For more information and to read the full Insurance Premium Funding Code of Practice, click here.
icare has announced a significant milestone in its program to improve workers compensation with the selection of six Claims and Injury Management Service Providers to manage claims.
The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has published their 2021-22 Annual Report, flagging the 2022 Insurance Brokers Code of Practice as the “perfect opportunity” for brokers to “improve their processes and develop culture that puts clients first”.
Earlier this month, NIBA provided a response to the Quality of Advice Review consultation paper. The consultation paper was released following the extensive feedback provided to the Quality of Advice Review issues paper and contains a number of proposals that impact the provision of general risk advice.
The 2022 Dive In Festival took place from 27 – 29 September, and included two events organised by the NIBA’s Divisional Committees this year.