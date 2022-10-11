Three reasons to attend the NIBA NSW Seminar on Claims Management 101

Next Thursday, learn the subtle art of successfully getting claims accepted by insurers at the NIBA NSW Seminar. The session speaker Kelvin Hui, Technical Specialist in professional lines at Proclaim, shares his three reasons to attend.



Kelvin Hui, Technical Specialist at Proclaim

1. Brush up on complex claims you’re not familiar with.

Brokers who entered the industry during the pandemic may not have had the opportunity to be brought across a lot of claims over the past few years. For younger brokers haven’t worked on a complex claim before, this is an opportunity to address your knowledge gaps.

2. Build your confidence on the claims you don’t often deal with.

While most brokers are quite well-versed in first party claims, you may occasionally come across the odd claim in an area you’re not as well-versed in, such as professional indemnity. As this is a broad-ranging seminar, we’ll be covering claims across a few different areas to help diversify your knowledge.

3. Provide greater value for clients.

Being able to foreshadow claims outcomes to your clients, explain to them what a good claim looks like, and also ultimately ensure that their claims do get paid will help to give your clients greater clarity on their claim and demonstrate greater value.

Kelvin has experienced both sides of the claims fence and will be providing his tips and tricks to efficiently lodge claims for first party, general liability and claims made and notified claims.

