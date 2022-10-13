2022 Community Excellence award winner – Vanessa Hilton

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Congratulations to Vanessa Hilton for Aon in Queensland on winning the Community Excellence award, proudly sponsored by Liberty Specialty Markets.
This award acknowledges and celebrates the significant impact brokers have in helping their clients and community.
Hear Vanessa’s story about how she helped the Cobargo community in 2019, which was impacted by bushfires.
The Lex McKeown Trophy has been awarded to Ian Carr, Founder and Chairman of Insurance AdviserNet.
Sally Coulton of WTW in Queensland has been named the winner of this year’s QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.
William Thompson of Thompson Insurance in Queensland has been awarded the Vero-sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.
Winners of the Large General Insurer of the Year award, Specialty Insurer of the Year award and Underwriting Agency of the Year award were announced at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner in Sydney.