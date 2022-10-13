Memberships
2022 Community Excellence award winner – Vanessa Hilton

Written on 13 October, 2022
Wendy Martin

Congratulations to Vanessa Hilton for Aon in Queensland on winning the Community Excellence award, proudly sponsored by Liberty Specialty Markets.

This award acknowledges and celebrates the significant impact brokers have in helping their clients and community.

Hear Vanessa’s story about how she helped the Cobargo community in 2019, which was impacted by bushfires.

