NIBA announces 2022 insurer and underwriting agency award winners

NIBA announces insurer and underwriting agency award winners

Winners of the Large General Insurer of the Year award, Specialty Insurer of the Year award and Underwriting Agency of the Year award were announced at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner in Sydney last night.

The 2022 Large General Insurer of the Year award has been won by CGU and the winner of the Specialty Insurer of the Year is Liberty Specialty Markets.

NIBA CEO, Philip Kewin said, “This year we have decided to develop an award for niche/specialty insurers, the Specialty Insurer of the Year award. Both the Large General Insurer of the Year award and the Specialty Insurer of the Year award is determined by brokers feedback. Brokers are asked in the annual Broker Market Survey, which is conducted by market research firm NielsenIQ, a range of questions about their overall experience across a range of important product and service quality criteria, including brand as well as broker experience. The combination of these results ultimately determines the winner of these two awards. The Underwriting Agency of the Year award is also determined by the annual Broker Market Survey.”

The 2022 Underwriting Agency of the Year was awarded to NTI.

“In 2020, NIBA created the Underwriting Agency of the Year award to acknowledge the fact that brokers deal with several underwriting agencies, or managing general agents, as well as dealing with APRA authorised insurance companies operating in the Australian market.”

“I would like to congratulate CGU, Liberty Specialty Markets and NTI on their awards and thank them for their high level of service and outstanding product quality”, Kewin added.

L

2022 Large General Insurer of the Year award winner – CGU with NIBA Vice President, Gary Okely

2022 Specialty Insurer of the Year award winner Liberty Specialty Markets with NIBA Vice President, Gary Okely.

2022 Underwriting Agency of the Year award winner NIBA with NIBA Vice President, Gary Okely.