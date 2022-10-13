NIBA announces winner of the Lex McKeown Trophy

The Lex McKeown Trophy has been awarded to Ian Carr, Founder and Chairman of Insurance AdviserNet. The Lex McKeown Trophy is awarded by the NIBA President, in recognition of someone who has provided an exceptional contribution to NIBA and the broader broking profession.

“Ian has been a long-standing NIBA member who has provided outstanding service to the Association and has made a significant contribution to the broking profession”, Kewin said.

Ian Carr’s career spans more than 40 years. In 1996, he founded Insurance AdviserNet, the only Authorised Representative insurance broking business at that time. In many ways, he was ahead of his time, as in 1996 there were no other dedicated AFSLs set up to cater purely for Authorised Representatives (ARs).

Before the birth of Insurance Advisernet, Ian held various roles in General Management as well as being State Manager and Director of Operations for both AIBA (6 years) and Westpac Insurance Brokers (14 years) from 1975.

During his career, Ian has completed qualifications including an Advanced Diploma of Financial Services (Broking) and is a Fellow member of NIBA and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“On behalf of the NIBA Board, I would like to congratulate Ian on being the Lex McKeown Trophy winner for 2022 and thank him for his ongoing commitment to the industry”.