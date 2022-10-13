NIBA announces winner of the Young Broker of the Year award

Memberships
William Thompson of Thompson Insurance in Queensland has been awarded the Vero-sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner. 

Written on 13 October, 2022
Wendy Martin

William Thompson of Thompson Insurance in Queensland has been awarded the Vero-sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.

William first joined Thompson Insurance in 2018 and was promoted to the role of Director in July 2022. Prior to this, William worked as an Underwriting Consultant for a large general insurer.

In congratulating William on his win as the 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year, Anthony Pagano, Vero’s Head of Distribution, Commercial Insurance said: “Will’s dedication to learning, his drive and tireless work on the Vero Community Grant project truly shone through the program. He represents the very best of the insurance broking profession and has a genuine passion for giving back to the community. Will has shown he is a strong advocate for the insurance industry, and we’re excited to provide ongoing support to him and other young brokers across the country.”

“Congratulations Will on an impressive achievement as the 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award winner”, Pagano added.

NIBA CEO, Philip Kewin said “The future of broking looks very bright with a passionate, intelligent and professional group of finalists. They all show true commitment to their clients and the broader community. Importantly, they also embody ongoing personal and professional development.” Congratulations to William and all the finalists.”

“NIBA would also like to sincerely thank Vero for their ongoing sponsorship of the Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award.”

