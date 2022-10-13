Winner of the 2022 Broker of the Year award announced

Winner of the Broker of the Year announced

Sally Coulton of WTW in Queensland has been named the winner of this year’s QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.

Sally is the Account Director, Property and Casualty and has been with WTW since 2009. Prior to this, Sally held several roles at Glencairn MacDermott from 2001 until 2009 including Senior Account Executive and Account Director.

Lorelle Hillman, QBE Australia Pacific General Manager, Partnerships, said “To stand out in such a high calibre pool of finalists is not easy. It was Sally’s tailored customer service approach, her development and use of exceptional relationships across the industry, and dedication to the mentoring and improvement of her colleagues that shone through.

“With the current market conditions, Sally demonstrated an impressive range of strategies to prepare and get the best for her clients. It’s brokers like Sally who help raise the bar across the industry, and we’re proud to partner with NIBA to recognise the best in the business.”

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin said “This year presented such a variety of different brokers, with different backgrounds, each with their own individual strengths, making it hard to compare. All of the finalists should be proud of their achievements. My warm congratulations to Sally and to all the finalists, insurance broking in Australia is in very good hands.”

“NIBA would also like to sincerely thank QBE for their ongoing sponsorship of the Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award.”