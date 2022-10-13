Winner of the 2022 Broker of the Year award announced

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Sally Coulton of WTW in Queensland has been named the winner of this year’s QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.
Sally is the Account Director, Property and Casualty and has been with WTW since 2009. Prior to this, Sally held several roles at Glencairn MacDermott from 2001 until 2009 including Senior Account Executive and Account Director.
Lorelle Hillman, QBE Australia Pacific General Manager, Partnerships, said “To stand out in such a high calibre pool of finalists is not easy. It was Sally’s tailored customer service approach, her development and use of exceptional relationships across the industry, and dedication to the mentoring and improvement of her colleagues that shone through.
“With the current market conditions, Sally demonstrated an impressive range of strategies to prepare and get the best for her clients. It’s brokers like Sally who help raise the bar across the industry, and we’re proud to partner with NIBA to recognise the best in the business.”
NIBA CEO Philip Kewin said “This year presented such a variety of different brokers, with different backgrounds, each with their own individual strengths, making it hard to compare. All of the finalists should be proud of their achievements. My warm congratulations to Sally and to all the finalists, insurance broking in Australia is in very good hands.”
“NIBA would also like to sincerely thank QBE for their ongoing sponsorship of the Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award.”
The Lex McKeown Trophy has been awarded to Ian Carr, Founder and Chairman of Insurance AdviserNet.
William Thompson of Thompson Insurance in Queensland has been awarded the Vero-sponsored 2022 Warren Tickle Young Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.
Winners of the Large General Insurer of the Year award, Specialty Insurer of the Year award and Underwriting Agency of the Year award were announced at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner in Sydney.
Congratulations to Vanessa Hilton for Aon in Queensland on winning the Community Excellence award, proudly sponsored by Liberty Specialty Markets.