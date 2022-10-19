Memberships
La Nina flooding sees disaster response across three states

Recent and ongoing flooding across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania has resulted in a range of financial and recovery assistance announced for residents across 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Written on 19 October, 2022
Amy Cai

Disaster Recovery Allowance available

The Federal Government has announced financial support for NSW, Victorian and Tasmanian residents in the additional 44 Local Government Areas impacted by ongoing flooding.

The Disaster Recovery Allowance is available to employees and sole traders experiencing a loss of income as a result of a major disaster, payable for a maximum of 13 weeks.

The Allowance has been made available to 17 LGAs in Tasmania, 23 LGAs in Victoria and 4 LGAs in NSW, in addition to the 27 NSW LGAs already receiving financial support.

31 LGAs in NSW are now also subject to a natural disaster declaration due to flooding since 14 September.

 

Disaster Recovery Payment available

Residents across flood-impacted regions of Victoria and Tasmania may also apply for a one-off, non-means tested Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child.

The payment is available to residents to have suffered a significant loss as a result of the flood, such as a severely damaged or destroyed home or serious injury.

 

Disaster Assistance available

Additional Disaster Assistance has also been made available for residents across flood-impacted regions in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

The assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and will include:

  • individual assistance for immediate essential needs (e.g. food, clothing, temporary housing), essential household contents replacement and repair, and structural repairs or replacement
  • storm and flood clean-up assistance for households, businesses, primary producers and local councils
  • concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and primary producers
  • Emergency Assistance Grants of up to $1000 ($250 per adult and $125 per child).

 

For more information on the assistance available for each state, and how to apply, visit https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/natural-disaster-events?context=60042.

