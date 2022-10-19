Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Terms of Engagement template – Insurance Brokers Code of Practice

NIBA has released a Terms of Engagement template for the Insurance Brokers Code of Practice. This template is a guide only and is not a mandatory requirement.

Written on 19 October, 2022
Amy Cai
As the Code of Practice implementation date approaches, we have received requests from members for a template for the Terms of Engagement. This template is a guide only and is not a mandatory requirement.

The Terms of Engagement is a great opportunity to outline up front to your new clients, the services you will provide, and how you will be remunerated for those services.

The Insurance Brokers Code of Practice comes into effect on 1 November 2022. As part of the new Code obligations, Subscribers are required to provide information to their clients setting out the terms of engagement, prior to undertaking any work on the client’s behalf.

The information provided to clients must include;

  • the scope of the agreed services required;
  • whether we will provide advice based on personal circumstances or not;
  • how the Subscriber intends to seek quotations from insurance companies; and
  • details about any remuneration the Subscriber may earn by arranging insurance policies and/or providing advice on insurance cover.

The requirement assists Subscribers in ensuring important information is provided upfront in an easily accessible document. This is consistent with the findings of a number of reports that state most clients do not read the Financial Services Guides that brokers are required to provide.

To assist Subscribers in meeting this obligation, NIBA has developed a Terms of Engagement template that Subscribers can customise to better reflect the services their businesses provide. This template has been included in an updated Letter of Appointment and as a stand-alone document.

Subscribers may continue to use the Letter of Appointment for all new clients however, where a Terms of Engagement is provided to an existing client, Subscribers should use the stand alone Terms of Engagement template. NIBA notes that although the Letter of Authority requires a client signature, the Terms of Engagement does not need to be signed by the client.

Subscribers who currently provide a Terms of Business Agreement or similar document to their clients may wish to include the areas covered by the Terms of Engagement in their existing documentation to limit the number of documents provided to their clients.

Please note, the Terms of Engagement does not need to be signed and is only required for new clients, though it would be good practice to deliver to existing clients. Please refer to the current version of the Code on the NIBA website.

We encourage any Subscribers who are yet to do so, to download the Letter of Appointment and Terms of Engagement templates and the Code Implementation Guide which contains valuable information on how the Code can be implemented in your business. The Code and accompanying guide are living documents. As such, NIBA will continue to update both in response to member feedback, and changes in industry best practice and consumer expectations.

Related Articles

News
/
19 October, 2022
Second Business Interruption test case has reached a conclusion

The second Business Interruption test case has reached a conclusion, with the High Court of Australia denying special leave to appeal the earlier Federal Court judgment after hearing oral arguments last Friday.

Amy Cai
News
/
19 October, 2022
La Nina flooding sees disaster response across three states

Recent and ongoing flooding across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania has resulted in a range of financial and recovery assistance announced for residents across 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Amy Cai
News
/
13 October, 2022
NIBA announces winner of the Lex McKeown Trophy

The Lex McKeown Trophy has been awarded to Ian Carr, Founder and Chairman of Insurance AdviserNet.

Wendy Martin
News
/
13 October, 2022
Winner of the 2022 Broker of the Year award announced

Sally Coulton of WTW in Queensland has been named the winner of this year’s QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Broker of the Year award at the 2022 NIBA Celebration Dinner.

Wendy Martin