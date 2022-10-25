Home Indemnity insurance reform passed in WA, with greater protections for homeowners

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The WA Government has announced reforms to the state’s home indemnity insurance scheme, which aims to provide greater protections to homeowners.
The reforms will see homeowners entitled to up to $40,000 for lost deposits, a double of the premium maximum insurance pay-out of $20,000.
In addition, in the event where a builder dies, disappears or becomes insolvent, homeowners will be entitled to up to $200,000 for incomplete or defective works.
The changes aim to provide homeowners greater peace of mind and confidence when building their home, with the increased maximum amounts for pay outs also reflecting current market values.
Under the Home Building Contracts Act 1991, home indemnity insurance is a compulsory coverage that builders are required to take out in the owner’s name, before they can accept payment or commence work for any residential building projects valued at more than $20,000.
In most cases, the insurance policy must cover the construction period and six years from the practical completion date.
The reforms are expected to come into effect as soon as possible.
Last night, the Albanese Government released its first Federal Budget, announcing several measures on building resilience to natural disasters.
The NIBA Vic YP Committee have organised an informative seminar on Professional Indemnity Insurance on 8 November. The session speaker Jessica Hutchinson, CES Team Leader at Dual Australia, shares her three reasons for brokers to attend.
All finalists of the Community Excellence award have each made valuable contributions to their communities.
The Insurance Council of Australia has declared an Insurance Catastrophe for regions of Victoria, Tasmania and NSW that have been impacted by storms and flooding since 12 October.