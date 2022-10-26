Three reasons to attend the NIBA Vic Seminar on Professional Indemnity Fundamentals

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The NIBA Vic YP Committee have organised an informative seminar on Professional Indemnity Insurance on 8 November. The session speaker Jessica Hutchinson, CES Team Leader at Dual Australia, shares her three reasons for brokers to attend.
Jessica Hutchinson, CES Team Leader, Dual Australia
Professional indemnity is a critical insurance for professionals offering a service or advice in a specialised field, and it protects them from economic loss from third parties. This presentation will explain this, as well as give examples of occupations that need PI cover.
It is critical that professionals have PI cover in place at the time of a claim. In this presentation, claims examples and coverage will be touched on to highlight the importance of a policy in practice.
We will be reiterating the difference between a claims made and claims occurrence policy to understand the importance of continuity of cover and how this can impact policies.
Jessica will be presenting the seminar together with Kerryn Symes, Southern Regional Manager at Dual Australia.
Last night, the Albanese Government released its first Federal Budget, announcing several measures on building resilience to natural disasters.
All finalists of the Community Excellence award have each made valuable contributions to their communities.
The WA Government has announced reforms to the state’s home indemnity insurance scheme, which aims to provide greater protections to homeowners.
The Insurance Council of Australia has declared an Insurance Catastrophe for regions of Victoria, Tasmania and NSW that have been impacted by storms and flooding since 12 October.