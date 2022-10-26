Three reasons to attend the NIBA Vic Seminar on Professional Indemnity Fundamentals

The NIBA Vic YP Committee have organised an informative seminar on Professional Indemnity Insurance on 8 November. The session speaker Jessica Hutchinson, CES Team Leader at Dual Australia, shares her three reasons for brokers to attend.

Jessica Hutchinson, CES Team Leader, Dual Australia

1. Illustrate the importance of Professional Indemnity insurance and understanding your clients’ exposures



Professional indemnity is a critical insurance for professionals offering a service or advice in a specialised field, and it protects them from economic loss from third parties. This presentation will explain this, as well as give examples of occupations that need PI cover.

2. Understand the severity of PI claims



It is critical that professionals have PI cover in place at the time of a claim. In this presentation, claims examples and coverage will be touched on to highlight the importance of a policy in practice.

3. Financial lines policies



We will be reiterating the difference between a claims made and claims occurrence policy to understand the importance of continuity of cover and how this can impact policies.

Jessica will be presenting the seminar together with Kerryn Symes, Southern Regional Manager at Dual Australia.

