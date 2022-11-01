$800 million Resilient Homes Fund package launches in the Northern Rivers

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
A new $800 million package has launched in the Northern Rivers, assisting homeowners in flood-prone areas with raising, repairing, retrofitting their homes, or alternatively having their home bought back in a voluntary buy-back scheme.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The package is intended to support the Northern Rivers regions where repeated flooding has been experienced with building long-term disaster resilience.
As part of a $700 million Resilient Homes Program, homeowners with homes located in areas where the risk of flooding can be mitigated through better building standards can apply for financial assistance of up to $100,000 for raising a house, or up to $50,000 for retrofitting a home.
Alternatively, homeowners in the most vulnerable areas may choose for their home to be purchased.
Homeowners whose homes were impacted by floods from February 2022 onwards will be eligible for the program, and the NSW Government will be contacting all eligible homeowners from mid-November onwards.
$100 million is also allocated to the Resilient Land Program, which through landholders can submit to sell parcels of developable land to the NSW Government.
Run in partnership with the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation, the program aims to unlock more suitable land for future flood-safe developments in the region.
For more information on the Resilient Homes Fund, visit the NSW Government website here.
