Qld Government launches $741 million Resilient Homes Fund, partnering with insurers to build back homes

The Queensland Government has launched a $741 million program, assisted by major insurers Suncorp and RACQ, which will support flood-impacted homeowners with building back more resilient homes.

The Resilient Homes Fund, co-funded by Queensland and Federal Governments, aims to increase the resilience of Queensland homes impacted by recent floods.

Eligible homeowners can elect for financial assistance through one of three avenues: retrofitting their home, raising their home or a voluntary home buy-back.

Homeowners can apply for funding of up to $50,000 for retrofitting their home or repairing it to enhance resilience, or for up to $100,000 for home raising. Any excess costs will be covered by co-contribution between the Fund and the homeowner.

Suncorp and RACQ, two of Queensland’s largest insurers, have also signed a new partnership agreement with the State Government to assist any policyholders eligible for the Fund to have their insurance builder complete resilience works under the Fund in conjunction any repairs approved under their policies.

The partnership will streamline the process of building back homes for insured homeowners recovering from flood damage.

Registrations of interest for the Resilient Homes Fund are now open.

For more information on the Resilient Homes Fund, visit the Queensland Government website here.