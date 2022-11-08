Apply for your director ID by 30 November

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Members who are company directors are now required by law to apply for a director ID by 30 November 2022.
All company directors in Australia are now required by law to apply for a director identification number, or director ID, by 30 November 2022.
A director ID is a unique 15-digit identifier that all directors or people intending to become directors need.
Applying for a director ID is free and only needs to be done once. A director must apply for their own director ID and verify their identity using their personal records. Authorised tax, BAS or ASIC agents, or internal secretaries or business managers cannot apply on a director’s behalf.
Director IDs pave the way for streamlined experiences and offer directors greater confidence that they are protected from fraud and illegal activity.
For a full list of who does and does not need a director ID, visit the Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS) website here.
