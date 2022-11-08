Memberships
Disaster assistance extends to further LGAs across New South Wales

Disaster assistance has been extended to a further 11 local government areas (LGAs) in NSW, as severe flooding continues to impact western and southern parts of the state.

Written on 8 November, 2022
Amy Cai

Following the announcement last week, a total of 66 LGAs NSW are now currently subjected to a natural disaster declaration with access to disaster assistance.

The assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and will include:

  • individual assistance for immediate essential needs (e.g. food, clothing, temporary housing), essential household contents replacement and repair, and structural repairs or replacement
  • storm and flood clean-up assistance for households, businesses, primary producers and local councils
  • concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and primary producers.

In weeks to come, the slow-moving flooding is expected to cause further impact across western and southern regions in NSW. Further financial support is expected to be announced, once the extent of the damage has become clearer.

 

For the latest updates on disaster assistance across all local government areas, visit Disasterassist.gov.au.

