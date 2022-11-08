Disaster assistance extends to further LGAs across New South Wales

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Disaster assistance has been extended to a further 11 local government areas (LGAs) in NSW, as severe flooding continues to impact western and southern parts of the state.
Following the announcement last week, a total of 66 LGAs NSW are now currently subjected to a natural disaster declaration with access to disaster assistance.
The assistance is provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and will include:
In weeks to come, the slow-moving flooding is expected to cause further impact across western and southern regions in NSW. Further financial support is expected to be announced, once the extent of the damage has become clearer.
For the latest updates on disaster assistance across all local government areas, visit Disasterassist.gov.au.
Last week, the ICA released a climate change roadmap, Towards a Net Zero and Resilient Future, which outlines the pathway for insurers to achieve net zero emissions.
On Friday 28 October, the NIBA Qld YP Committee kicked off its final social event of 2022 at The Prince Consort.
Members who are company directors are now required by law to apply for a director ID by 30 November 2022.
The Vero-sponsored 2022 NIBA Warren Tickle Award Program concluded with four thrilling days along Western Australia’s Coral Coast.