Highlights from the 2022 NIBA Qld YP Halloween Party

Nuns, clowns, superwoman, a fairy godmother and everything in between joined the NIBA Qld YP Halloween Party on Friday 28 October.

The spook-tacular night went off without a hitch and the best dressed award went to the scariest nun ever seen.

A big thank you to all those who attended and the sponsors who made this event possible.

The NIBA Qld YP Committee look forward to bringing you more events in 2023.