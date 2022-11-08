Memberships
Highlights from the 2022 NIBA Qld YP Halloween Party

On Friday 28 October, the NIBA Qld YP Committee kicked off its final social event of 2022 at The Prince Consort.

Written on 8 November, 2022
Amy Cai

Nuns, clowns, superwoman, a fairy godmother and everything in between joined the NIBA Qld YP Halloween Party on Friday 28 October.

The spook-tacular night went off without a hitch and the best dressed award went to the scariest nun ever seen.

 

A big thank you to all those who attended and the sponsors who made this event possible.

The NIBA Qld YP Committee look forward to bringing you more events in 2023.

