New survey reveals high number of Australians are mistaken on travel protections

New survey conducted by the ICA and Smartraveller has found that a high number of Australians hold mistaken beliefs around their travel protections.

As the holiday season approaches with a higher number of Australians expected to travel overseas after two years of lockdowns, the ICA has warned that greater caution is needed among travellers.

The survey results indicate an alarmingly high percentage of Australians have overestimated the overseas travel protections provided by the Australian Government.

68 per cent of Australians surveyed mistakenly believe that an Australian experiencing a medical emergency overseas will receive assistance from their consulate to get the medical treatment they need.

50 per cent also believe that the Australian Government will arrange and fund repatriation for Australians experiencing a medical emergency overseas.

In addition to these concerning results, the survey also found that a significant number of travellers under 30 are planning to travel overseas without the appropriate travel insurance coverage.

12 per cent of the under-30 Australians surveyed are choosing to travel without insurance, a concerning statistic when compared to 3 per cent of respondents aged over 30.

The most common reason for those travelling unprotected was that they were unsure whether travel insurance is needed.

These statistics are particularly concerning, in light of the survey also finding a greater number of Australians are eager to travel more in the future. 70 per cent of Australians surveyed and 78 per of those under 30 are planning to travel more in the future, as a result of being unable to travel in 2020 and 2021.

These results are a reminder for brokers to assist clients with travel insurance as the travel season quickly approaches.

For more information on the joint survey, visit the ICA website here.