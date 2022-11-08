Young brokers and Vero go west to help rebuild a cyclone-hit community

The Vero-sponsored 2022 NIBA Warren Tickle Award Program concluded with four thrilling days along Western Australia’s Coral Coast. The destination was Northampton, a town in WA located 480km north of Perth that was hit by devastating tropical cyclone Seroja in early 2021.

“Charity work and fundraising to support communities affected by severe weather events have become an integral part of the Warren Tickle Award Program. Each year, the state winners are tasked with working together to select a community or a local charity affected by a major weather-related event. They’ll then present the case to a panel of senior Vero executives for the opportunity to receive funding towards their revival, courtesy of Vero,” said Anthony Pagano, Head of Distribution, Vero.

In 2021, the young brokers’ pitch was successful, seeing St. Mary’s Primary School receive $20,000 towards resurfacing of the school’s basketball court and playground. Northampton Old School Initiative Inc (NOSCCI), a community centre for Aboriginal residents in Northampton and the district, received $5,000 to help restore their Remembrance Garden.

Fast forward a few months and this year’s Warren Tickle Award finalists, alongside Vero Young Broker Alumni and senior Vero executives commenced ‘Destination West Coast’ – an expedition to see how the funds had been used towards rebuilding the community. “This experience reminded us of the many good things our industry does and challenged the young brokers on how to effectively give back to their communities,” said Michael Miller, Executive General Manager, Commercial Insurance, Vero.

Through the program, Vero encouraged these young brokers to step outside their comfort zone, and step outside they did! They took one of the program themes – contribution and making a difference with continued recovery efforts – to heart and volunteered at the 104th annual Northampton show, a local event attracting over 3,000 visitors. The group got their hands dirty helping with setting up stands, directing car park traffic, selling raffle tickets, installing security fencing and much more.

St Mary’s Primary School was badly damaged as the cyclone tore through and thankfully no one was injured. However, the debris, branches and fallen trees damaged the school’s playground and basketball court. “To have our basketball court redone was so symbolic of the journey we’ve gone through, and it’s been an absolute godsend for the kids,” said Ben Will, Principal St Mary’s School.

With the original $20,000 grant already allocated to rebuilding the basketball court, the group was inspired to run a fun activity at the Northampton show and make a donation to fund a school camp for Year 5 and 6 students.

The group also met with local residents behind the Northampton Old School Community Initiative Inc. to witness how the $5,000 contributed to repairing the damage inflicted by the cyclone and to continue to sustain their community garden project. The garden comprises of four elements: the food garden, amphitheatre, a friendship garden and reconciliation garden.

Vero recognises the importance of investing in their young brokers and the future role they will play in supporting our communities. Next year, Vero is looking forward to bringing a group of young brokers – the upcoming 2023 NIBA Young Broker of the Year State winners – on a brand-new experience, as they continue to support impacted communities around the country.