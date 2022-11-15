Just one in four small businesses have disaster plans

Only one in four small and family businesses have a business continuity plan in the event of a disaster, according to an inquiry report released by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

The Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness Resilience Inquiry Report found a concerning trend of under-preparedness among 2,000 businesses surveyed in February 2022.

While most businesses reported as feeling somewhat prepared for future disasters, only one in four small and family businesses surveyed actually had disaster plans, and around 50 per cent had no plans at all.

In addition, the report found that approximately half of small and family businesses surveyed could specifically recall receiving information or assistance around responding to or recovering from a natural disaster, whether from government or business sectors.

The report has found that small and family businesses are most likely to be severely affected by disasters, and that this may be at least partially due to them also being the least likely to have preparedness plans, be aware of additional supports, or use any entity for information and assistance.

These findings also indicate the clear opportunity for brokers to assist small business with building their preparedness for future disasters.

For more information on the Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness Resilience Inquiry Report, click here.