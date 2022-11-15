Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

One in three Australians exposed to data breaches in the past 12 months

6.4 million Australian adults were victims of data breaches over the last 12 months, according to a new survey conducted by the Australian National University.

Written on 15 November, 2022
Amy Cai

6.4 million Australian adults were victims of data breaches over the last 12 months, according to a new survey conducted by the Australian National University.

32.1 per cent of the 3,500 Australians surveyed for the ANU paper on data breaches in Australia said that they or a member of their household had been exposed to a data breach in the past year.

The paper flags that this is likely to be an underestimate of the true number of households affected, given there are cases of people being unaware of when their personal data has been the subject of a data breach.

Additionally, as the survey was conducted weeks prior to Medibank’s public announcement of its recent data breach, where data on 9.7 million current and past customers was leaked, the real number of Australians exposed to cybercrime is almost certainly significantly higher.

In comparison, only 11.2 per cent of Australians surveyed said that they were victims of serious crimes such as burglary or assault over the past five years.

This stark difference exposes the wide prevalence of cybercrime, making it one of the fastest growing types of crimes in Australia.

According to the report, the age group most vulnerable to data breaches were Australians aged 25 to 34, with 41.5 per cent of those surveyed reporting that they had been victims of data breaches.

With the survey conducted in October 2022 shortly after the Optus data breach, the report found a large decline in trust for telecommunications companies with regards to data privacy.

 

To read the full paper, visit the Australian National University website here.

Related Articles

News
/
15 November, 2022
Just one in four small businesses have disaster plans

Only one in four small and family businesses have a business continuity plan in the event of a disaster, according to an inquiry report released by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

Amy Cai
News
/
15 November, 2022
Insurers to visit flood-impacted communities in northern NSW and Brisbane

The ICA and insurers will be meeting in-person with flood-impacted customers in Brisbane and northern NSW communities to assist them with their insurance claims.

Amy Cai
News
/
9 November, 2022
ICA launches roadmap for insurers to hit net zero emissions

Last week, the ICA released a climate change roadmap, Towards a Net Zero and Resilient Future, which outlines the pathway for insurers to achieve net zero emissions.

Amy Cai
News
/
8 November, 2022
Highlights from the 2022 NIBA Qld YP Halloween Party

On Friday 28 October, the NIBA Qld YP Committee kicked off its final social event of 2022 at The Prince Consort.

Amy Cai