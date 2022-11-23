$20 million betterment projects launch in remote and regional Queensland

Queensland’s remote and regional communities have received $20 million funding for betterment projects designed to assist with building back public properties damaged by the 2020-2021 disaster season to a better standard.

The $20 million Betterment Fund includes 39 projects across 21 councils, with $10 million funding approved for projects for First Nations communities spanning nine Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander councils.

These projects are designed to improve community resilience, with approved works such as the sealing of roads or upgrades to drainage and flood ways aimed to strengthen infrastructure to ensure and allow for a quicker return to normal following future disasters.

The announcement marks the latest round of betterment projects approved across Queensland, as part of $170 million funding spread across local government areas (LGAs) impacted in the 2021-2022 disaster season.

Approximately $264 million in betterment funding for over 520 projects across 71 local government areas have been approved in Queensland since 2013.

375 of the 520 projects have since been impacted by subsequent disasters and have either remained undamaged or suffered only minor or superficial damage, saving an estimated $390 million in reconstruction costs.

For more information on the Queensland Betterment Funds, visit the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website here.