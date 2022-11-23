Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

$20 million betterment projects launch in remote and regional Queensland

Queensland’s remote and regional communities have received $20 million funding for betterment projects designed to assist with building back public properties damaged by the 2020-2021 disaster season to a better standard.

Written on 23 November, 2022
Amy Cai

Queensland’s remote and regional communities have received $20 million funding for betterment projects designed to assist with building back public properties damaged by the 2020-2021 disaster season to a better standard.

The $20 million Betterment Fund includes 39 projects across 21 councils, with $10 million funding approved for projects for First Nations communities spanning nine Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander councils.

These projects are designed to improve community resilience, with approved works such as the sealing of roads or upgrades to drainage and flood ways aimed to strengthen infrastructure to ensure and allow for a quicker return to normal following future disasters.

The announcement marks the latest round of betterment projects approved across Queensland, as part of $170 million funding spread across local government areas (LGAs) impacted in the 2021-2022 disaster season.

Approximately $264 million in betterment funding for over 520 projects across 71 local government areas have been approved in Queensland since 2013.

375 of the 520 projects have since been impacted by subsequent disasters and have either remained undamaged or suffered only minor or superficial damage, saving an estimated $390 million in reconstruction costs.

 

For more information on the Queensland Betterment Funds, visit the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website here.

Related Articles

News
/
23 November, 2022
Flooding in Central West NSW progresses, while ICA declares region a significant event

As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.

Amy Cai
News
/
23 November, 2022
NSW launches CTP Care program for road accident survivors

The NSW Government has launched a CTP Care program providing long-term treatment and care for people injured from road accidents five years after their accident.

Amy Cai
News
/
23 November, 2022
Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants for Queensland businesses extended

The Queensland Government has extended its deadline for flood-impacted businesses to apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants.

Amy Cai
News
/
15 November, 2022
Just one in four small businesses have disaster plans

Only one in four small and family businesses have a business continuity plan in the event of a disaster, according to an inquiry report released by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

Amy Cai