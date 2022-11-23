Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants for Queensland businesses extended

The Queensland Government has extended its deadline for flood-impacted businesses to apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants.

The grants are intended to assist South-East Queensland businesses that were affected by storms and flooding between February and April 2022 with the cost of clean-up and reinstatement of operations.

Following the feedback from affected communities, and acknowledging the ongoing challenges posed by recent weather events, the State Government has extended the application deadline for the grants to 10 March 2023.

Jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), primary producers can apply for grants of up to $75,000, and small businesses and not-for-profit organisations for up to $50,000.

The grant may go towards the hiring or purchasing of equipment and materials, clean up, removal of debris, replacement or repair of damaged infrastructure and stock, or other costs associated with the recovery process.

For more information on the Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants, click here.