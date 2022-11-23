Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants for Queensland businesses extended

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The Queensland Government has extended its deadline for flood-impacted businesses to apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants.
The grants are intended to assist South-East Queensland businesses that were affected by storms and flooding between February and April 2022 with the cost of clean-up and reinstatement of operations.
Following the feedback from affected communities, and acknowledging the ongoing challenges posed by recent weather events, the State Government has extended the application deadline for the grants to 10 March 2023.
Jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), primary producers can apply for grants of up to $75,000, and small businesses and not-for-profit organisations for up to $50,000.
The grant may go towards the hiring or purchasing of equipment and materials, clean up, removal of debris, replacement or repair of damaged infrastructure and stock, or other costs associated with the recovery process.
For more information on the Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants, click here.
As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.
The NSW Government has launched a CTP Care program providing long-term treatment and care for people injured from road accidents five years after their accident.
Queensland’s remote and regional communities have received $20 million funding for betterment projects designed to assist with building back public properties damaged by the 2020-2021 disaster season to a better standard.
Only one in four small and family businesses have a business continuity plan in the event of a disaster, according to an inquiry report released by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.