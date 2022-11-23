Flooding in Central West NSW progresses, while ICA declares region a significant event

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.
The announcement came just as the Wyangala Dam began spilling over early last week, which has seen towns further downstream heavily affected.
The ICA recognised the communities particularly affected by significant flooding as Cowra, Forbes, Condobolin, Eugowra and Molong.
After reaching historic highs last week, flooding in Forbes has since begun to recede. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are turning to the towns of Euabalong and Condobolin as floodwater slowly moves further west.
Under the significant event declaration, the ICA will commence collecting, analysing and reporting on claims data, and working with government and agencies to understand the community impact and ensure affected residents receive the assistance needed. The ICA has also activated its disaster hotline, offering assistance to impacted policyholders.
As the current weather event continues to unfold, the ICA has flagged that the event may further escalate to an insurance catastrophe.
Previously, the ICA had declared an Insurance Catastrophe for regions in Victoria, Tasmania and NSW following the October floods.
The ICA has also continued to support policyholders from other impacted regions, with in-person meetings in northern NSW and Brisbane scheduled over the next week.
For more information on the catastrophes and significant events the ICA had declared, click here.
