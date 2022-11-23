NSW launches CTP Care program for road accident survivors

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
NIBA Summit brings the entire insurance industry together to meet, share, learn and celebrate.
Access educational seminars anywhere at any time. The NIBA Event Channel is coming soon...
NIBA represents the interests of insurance brokers to governments, regulators and industry stakeholders.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
The NSW Government has launched a CTP Care program providing long-term treatment and care for people injured from road accidents five years after their accident.
As part of a reform to the NSW Compulsory Third Party insurance scheme, the new CTP Care program is designed to better meet the longer-term needs of a wide range of motor accident survivors by providing access to a full range of services.
This includes medical treatment, including GP visits, pharmaceutical items, psychological services, physiotherapy, exercise physiology and travel to and from approved appointments.
The launch of the program follows an early transfer pilot involving 36 clients, which has been operating since October 2020.
An estimated 1,300 to 1,700 motor accident survivors will soon be entitled to the new CTP Care program each year, with the program open to survivors who still require treatment and care five years after their accident.
The CTP Care Program will come into effect on 1 December 2022, and will be available to motor accident survivors injured from 1 December 2017, who have current entitlement to treatment and care under a NSW CTP claim.
For more information on the program, visit the icare website here.
As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.
Queensland’s remote and regional communities have received $20 million funding for betterment projects designed to assist with building back public properties damaged by the 2020-2021 disaster season to a better standard.
The Queensland Government has extended its deadline for flood-impacted businesses to apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants.
Only one in four small and family businesses have a business continuity plan in the event of a disaster, according to an inquiry report released by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.