NSW launches CTP Care program for road accident survivors

The NSW Government has launched a CTP Care program providing long-term treatment and care for people injured from road accidents five years after their accident.

As part of a reform to the NSW Compulsory Third Party insurance scheme, the new CTP Care program is designed to better meet the longer-term needs of a wide range of motor accident survivors by providing access to a full range of services.

This includes medical treatment, including GP visits, pharmaceutical items, psychological services, physiotherapy, exercise physiology and travel to and from approved appointments.

The launch of the program follows an early transfer pilot involving 36 clients, which has been operating since October 2020.

An estimated 1,300 to 1,700 motor accident survivors will soon be entitled to the new CTP Care program each year, with the program open to survivors who still require treatment and care five years after their accident.

The CTP Care Program will come into effect on 1 December 2022, and will be available to motor accident survivors injured from 1 December 2017, who have current entitlement to treatment and care under a NSW CTP claim.

For more information on the program, visit the icare website here.