Flood recovery grants open for NSW small businesses, plus disaster assistance now available in SA

Flood recovery grants open for NSW small businesses

Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profit organisations in NSW can now apply for up to $50,000 in grants to assist with clean-up and recovery costs.

The grants are available in 75 local government areas (LGAs) across NSW, which have been affected by storms and floods from August and September onwards.

Eligible small business owners and not-for-profit organisations will receive up to $25,000 up front, with business applying for more than $25,000 needing to provide evidence of payment for completed work or the relevant business items.

For more information on the grant, visit the Service NSW website here.

Disaster assistance available to residents in South Australia

Disaster assistance has been provided to residents in nine South Australian LGAs, while rising Murray River floodwaters threaten to hit nearby communities in coming days.

Under jointly funded Common-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), assistance will go towards clean-up activities and supporting state agencies and councils with counter-disaster operations such as sandbagging and constructing temporary levees to prevent further flood damage.

Personal hardship grants are also available for residents in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

This includes a one off payment of $400 per adult and $140 per child (with a maximum of $1000 per family), to cover needs such as purchasing food, clothing and medical supplies.

Residents who are unable to return to their homes will also be able to apply for accommodation grants for up to two weeks of emergency accommodation.

Financial support is also available to residents who are unable to return to their homes for more than two weeks following the disaster.

For more information on disaster assistance, visit Disasterassist.gov.au.