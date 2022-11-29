Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Flood recovery grants open for NSW small businesses, plus disaster assistance now available in SA

Applications for flood recovery grants have opened for NSW small businesses. Disaster assistance is also now available for residents in South Australia.

Written on 29 November, 2022
Amy Cai

Flood recovery grants open for NSW small businesses

Flood-impacted small business owners and not-for-profit organisations in NSW can now apply for up to $50,000 in grants to assist with clean-up and recovery costs.

The grants are available in 75 local government areas (LGAs) across NSW, which have been affected by storms and floods from August and September onwards.

Eligible small business owners and not-for-profit organisations will receive up to $25,000 up front, with business applying for more than $25,000 needing to provide evidence of payment for completed work or the relevant business items.

For more information on the grant, visit the Service NSW website here.

 

Disaster assistance available to residents in South Australia

Disaster assistance has been provided to residents in nine South Australian LGAs, while rising Murray River floodwaters threaten to hit nearby communities in coming days.

Under jointly funded Common-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), assistance will go towards clean-up activities and supporting state agencies and councils with counter-disaster operations such as sandbagging and constructing temporary levees to prevent further flood damage.

Personal hardship grants are also available for residents in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

This includes a one off payment of $400 per adult and $140 per child (with a maximum of $1000 per family), to cover needs such as purchasing food, clothing and medical supplies.

Residents who are unable to return to their homes will also be able to apply for accommodation grants for up to two weeks of emergency accommodation.

Financial support is also available to residents who are unable to return to their homes for more than two weeks following the disaster.

For more information on disaster assistance, visit Disasterassist.gov.au.

Related Articles

News
/
30 November, 2022
Latest IBCCC report finds “widespread good practice” in Code compliance amongst brokers

The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has released an Own Motion Inquiry report called Good Practice and Company Culture, finding that many brokers have established good processes and procedures to build a company culture that encourages good behaviour and Code compliance.

Amy Cai
News
/
29 November, 2022
State of the Climate 2022 report highlights Australia’s worsening weather events

The State of the Climate 2022 report released by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology highlights Australia’s worsening weather events and the importance of disaster resilience.

Amy Cai
News
/
29 November, 2022
APRA releases general insurance statistics for September 2022​​​​​​​

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics, General Insurance Institution Level Statistics and Life Insurance Performance Statistics publications for the September 2022 quarter. 

Amy Cai
News
/
23 November, 2022
Flooding in Central West NSW progresses, while ICA declares region a significant event

As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.

Amy Cai