State of the Climate 2022 report highlights Australia’s worsening weather events

The State of the Climate 2022 report released by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology highlights Australia’s worsening weather events and the importance of disaster resilience.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Released every two years, the report draws on the latest climate research to describe current and projected changes in Australia’s climate.
The 2022 report highlights a number of increasing trends, including rising temperatures and an increase in extreme heat events, which will see longer and more dangerous fire seasons in the years to come.
The report also observes a historical decrease in rainfall in south-west and south-east of Australia during cooler seasons, and an increase in rainfall across most of northern Australia.
However, it also states that heavy rainfall events lasting for shorter durations are increasing and are likely to become more intense.
As the climate continues to warm, the atmosphere is able to hold more water vapor than in cooler air, which can cause increased heavy rainfall events, even in areas where rainfall is expected to decrease.
The report was launched by the Hon. Tanya Plibersek last week, who slated its findings as reinforcing the “urgent need for climate action”.
To read the full State of the Climate 2022 report, click here.
The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has released an Own Motion Inquiry report called Good Practice and Company Culture, finding that many brokers have established good processes and procedures to build a company culture that encourages good behaviour and Code compliance.
Applications for flood recovery grants have opened for NSW small businesses. Disaster assistance is also now available for residents in South Australia.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly General Insurance Performance Statistics, General Insurance Institution Level Statistics and Life Insurance Performance Statistics publications for the September 2022 quarter.
As residents in Central West NSW continue to face ongoing floods across the region, the ICA has declared a significant event for key towns most damaged by flooding.