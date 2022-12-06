Flood-impacted communities among areas facing high fire risk this summer

Communities impacted by this year’s floods are among those facing the highest fire risk this summer, according to the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2022 report released by the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services (AFAC).

The report predicts the vast majority of Australia will face normal or above normal fire potential.

Areas of particular concern include parts of central western and southern WA, the Northern Territory, western Tasmania, southern Queensland and large sections of inland NSW, which will all face above normal fire potential this summer.

Only the ACT, parts of Victoria, Tasmania and NSW are expected to face below normal fire potential.

The outlook warns for communities recently affected by floods not to be complacent, as heavy rain in certain areas has triggered vegetation growth, which can in turn dry out and become flammable as the hotter months continue.

While most of Australia faces normal fire potential during the summer period, the report has warned for Australians living in these areas to remain vigilant, as destructive and deadly fires can still occur during normal bushfire seasons across Australia.

To read the full Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2022 report, visit the AFAC website here.