Significant penalties for company data breaches pass in Parliament

Companies that fail to take adequate care of consumer data will now be subjected to significantly higher penalties.
The Privacy Legislation Amendment (Enforcement and Other Measures) Bill 2022, which was passed in Parliament last week, will increase the maximum penalty for companies committing serious or repeated privacy breaches from $2.2 million to the greater penalty between:
The Bill also increases the maximum penalty for non-corporate entities from $444,000 to $2.22 million.
The amendments also provide additional powers to the Privacy Commissioner, including the power to obtain information regarding a data breach, to share information with other authorities, and to disclose information when it is in the public interest.
The amendment comes in response to recent high profile cyberattacks, including Optus and Medibank, which have caused serious harm to Australians.
By enforcing significant penalties and greater powers to the Privacy Commissioner, it aims to promote the importance of protecting personal data, while incentivising businesses and other organisations to have stronger cyber and data security safeguards in place.
For more information on the Bill, click here.
Communities impacted by this year’s floods are among those facing the highest fire risk this summer, according to the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2022 report released by the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services (AFAC).
Insurance claims for storms and floods since January 2020 have reached $12.3 billion, according to new data released by the ICA.
The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has released an Own Motion Inquiry report called Good Practice and Company Culture, finding that many brokers have established good processes and procedures to build a company culture that encourages good behaviour and Code compliance.
The State of the Climate 2022 report released by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology highlights Australia’s worsening weather events and the importance of disaster resilience.