National Cabinet agrees to reform land use planning and building

The National Cabinet has agreed to reform land use planning and building, stating that “the days of developing on floodplains need to end”.
In last week’s National Cabinet meeting, Senior Ministers tasked the Planning Ministers with developing a national standard for considering disaster and climate risk.
The Planning Ministers are expected to report back to the National Cabinet in 2023.
As part of its discussion on disaster recovery and resilience, the National Cabinet also tasked Treasurers to “consider ways to improve insurance affordability”.
Cabinet members also noted progress on reforms and improvements made to the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements by National Emergency Management Ministers.
The National Cabinet will meet again in early 2023 to work through national priorities.
In July 2022, industry specialist John Trowbridge released an independent consultation paper, commissioned by the Steadfast Group, which offered findings and recommendations on disclosure practices of intermediaries (strata managers and brokers). This paper was Phase 1 of three phases of an independent review, commissioned by the Steadfast Group.
An estimated 2.9 million Australians have received federal government assistance in response to disaster events throughout 2022, according to Services Australia.
Cowden Limited celebrates 50 years - a major milestone for veteran broker Colin Cowden.
Companies that fail to take adequate care of consumer data will now be subjected to significantly higher penalties.