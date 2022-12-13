National Cabinet agrees to reform land use planning and building

The National Cabinet has agreed to reform land use planning and building, stating that “the days of developing on floodplains need to end”.

In last week’s National Cabinet meeting, Senior Ministers tasked the Planning Ministers with developing a national standard for considering disaster and climate risk.

The Planning Ministers are expected to report back to the National Cabinet in 2023.

As part of its discussion on disaster recovery and resilience, the National Cabinet also tasked Treasurers to “consider ways to improve insurance affordability”.

Cabinet members also noted progress on reforms and improvements made to the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements by National Emergency Management Ministers.

The National Cabinet will meet again in early 2023 to work through national priorities.