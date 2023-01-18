First round of $200 million Disaster Ready Fund now open

The Federal Government has committed up to $200 million for projects to support communities to reduce risks and better prepare for future natural disasters.

Last week, the Federal Government opened applications for the Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) to ensure Australia is better prepared for future natural disasters.

Up to $200 million is available next financial year to state and territory governments, in partnership with councils, for projects to support communities to reduce risks and better prepare for future floods, cyclones, bushfires, storm surges and other natural disasters.

Projects may include infrastructure like flood levees, drainage improvements, fire breaks and evacuation centres to help reduce the vulnerability of communities facing high levels of disaster risk, or initiatives that improve collection and sharing of data, improve land use planning or strengthen community capabilities.

It’s part of a long-term commitment to making Australia more resilient in the face of growing natural hazards, investing up to $1 billion over the next five years.

Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt said opening applications was an important milestone in improving Australia’s disaster resilience.

Australians have had a really tough couple of years with floods, fires, cyclones and more impacting our country,” Minister Watt said.

We know that these natural disasters will only increase in intensity and frequency due to climate change.

This is an unprecedented opportunity for all state and territory governments to take positive steps to safeguard essential infrastructure, communities, and industry.