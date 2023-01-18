Flood-impacted NSW residents to receive Federal Disaster assistance

Flood affects residents of the Central Darling Local Government Area (LGA) including Menindee and the Wingecarribee LGA in the Southern Highlands can now access additional disaster support.

Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said “that the Federal Government is working very closely with communities on the ground to make sure that as conditions change and more damage is identified, help continues to roll out where it’s needed.

Eligible residents in the Central Darling LGA who have suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury, can now apply for the one-off, non-means tested Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child.

People who live or work in the Wingecarribee LGA and have suffered a loss of income because of the flood impacts may be eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance, which is a short-term income support payment of up to 13 weeks. People in Central Darling are already eligible for Disaster Recovery Allowance.

“The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance are designed to help people impacted by the floods manage sudden unexpected costs, brought on by flood damage or loss of work”, said Minister Watt.

“In collaboration with the NSW Government, the Federal Government has already rolled out a range of supports for farmers, small businesses and councils in these areas, and we’ll continue to look at what else is needed”, he added.

Information about payment eligibility is available on the Services Australia website, www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/disasterevents.