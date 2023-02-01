In a pre-budget submission, NIBA has called for the expansion of the newly established Disaster Ready Fund to allow Australian homeowners in disaster-prone areas to undertake urgent household-level disaster mitigation projects.

While reiterating its support for the public mitigation measures that are proposed to be funded by the DRF, NIBA highlighted that for many communities, public mitigation works will have little impact on improving resilience to natural disasters, for example, communities that are regularly impacted by tropical cyclones. In these areas, household-level mitigation measures can be successful in increasing disaster resilience, as well as complementing public mitigation measures such as flood levees.

The types of measures NIBA proposes could be funded by the scheme include:

installing fire-proof window shutters

raising windows to prevent water ingress

installing sprinkler systems and/or stand-alone water supply arrangements for fire defence purposes

replacing external building materials with non-combustible and or waterproof alternatives

installing roof strapping (i.e., tying down roof battens to trusses and rafters)

clearing land of vegetation to create an Asset Protection Zone, and

raising buildings above flood levels.

“The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters in recent years has highlighted the urgent need for effective mitigation measures to protect communities and property from the impacts of these events. While Governments play a crucial role in disaster response and recovery, it is equally important to invest in proactive measures to reduce the risks and associated costs of these events,” said Philip Kewin, NIBA Chief Executive Officer.

The submission highlighted that such a program would have a number of benefits including; reducing the risks and costs associated with recovery from natural disasters, contributing to the economy by creating jobs and stimulating investment in the construction and engineering sectors, promoting community resilience and self-sufficiency and reducing insurance premiums.

Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, is expected to hand down the 2023-24 Federal Budget in October.

To read NIBA’s submission click here.