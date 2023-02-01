Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

NIBA calls for Government to fund missing piece in disaster mitigation strategy

NIBA has called on the Federal Government to expand the newly established Disaster Ready Fund to provide grants to Australian homeowners in disaster-prone areas to allow them to undertake urgent household mitigation works as part of their 2023-24 budget commitments.

Written on 1 February, 2023
Wendy Martin

In a pre-budget submission, NIBA has called for the expansion of the newly established Disaster Ready Fund to allow Australian homeowners in disaster-prone areas to undertake urgent household-level disaster mitigation projects. 

While reiterating its support for the public mitigation measures that are proposed to be funded by the DRF, NIBA highlighted that for many communities, public mitigation works will have little impact on improving resilience to natural disasters, for example, communities that are regularly impacted by tropical cyclones. In these areas, household-level mitigation measures can be successful in increasing disaster resilience, as well as complementing public mitigation measures such as flood levees. 

The types of measures NIBA proposes could be funded by the scheme include: 

  • installing fire-proof window shutters 
  • raising windows to prevent water ingress 
  • installing sprinkler systems and/or stand-alone water supply arrangements for fire defence purposes 
  • replacing external building materials with non-combustible and or waterproof alternatives 
  • installing roof strapping (i.e., tying down roof battens to trusses and rafters) 
  • clearing land of vegetation to create an Asset Protection Zone, and 
  • raising buildings above flood levels. 

“The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters in recent years has highlighted the urgent need for effective mitigation measures to protect communities and property from the impacts of these events. While Governments play a crucial role in disaster response and recovery, it is equally important to invest in proactive measures to reduce the risks and associated costs of these events,” said Philip Kewin, NIBA Chief Executive Officer. 

The submission highlighted that such a program would have a number of benefits including; reducing the risks and costs associated with recovery from natural disasters, contributing to the economy by creating jobs and stimulating investment in the construction and engineering sectors, promoting community resilience and self-sufficiency and reducing insurance premiums. 

Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, is expected to hand down the 2023-24 Federal Budget in October.

To read NIBA’s submission click here.  

Related Articles

NIBA
/
23 August, 2022
NIBA requests feedback on ASIC industry funding model

NIBA is seeking member feedback to shape our response to consultations on the ASIC industry funding model and the NSW Personal Injury Commission

Allyssa Hextell
NIBA
/
3 August, 2022
NIBA Mentoring program: Building young leaders

With the second round of the NIBA Mentoring Program commencing next week, we spoke to mentors and mentees around the country on their experience in the program, and how it supports young brokers.

Amy Cai
NIBA
/
22 June, 2022
NIBA calls for a review of NSW Small Business Strategy as the ESL increases 28%

NIBA has provided a submission as part of the consultation on the NSW Government’s Small Business Strategy.

Amy Cai
NIBA
/
15 June, 2022
NIBA makes submission to Tasmanian Home Warranty Insurance Review

NIBA has provided a submission to the Tasmanian Government's Home Warranty Insurance consultation.

Allyssa Hextell