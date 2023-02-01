Nominate a high performing young broker today

Do you know an outstanding broker, under the age of 35, who has gone above and beyond over the past year?

Nominations for the 2023 Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year Award are now open and anyone in the industry can nominate a top emerging talent in the insurance broking. The award represents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s young broker community and acknowledges high performance and has been empowering emerging insurance leaders for 34 years.

The national winner of the Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who win the state award in their local state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/Tas; SA/NT; WA and Qld. The state winners receive a four-week Professional Development Program combined with a Vero Young Brokers Alumni Experience, an opportunity to support a local community aﬀected by a major weather event with a grant of $25,000 courtesy of Vero and a ticket to the 2023 NIBA Convention in October.

The national winner of Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year receives a tailored learning experience up to $10,000, courtesy of Vero. Previous winners’ prize has included a trip to London to experience the international broking market and a study program at the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut (USA). The winner of the Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year award will receive the Warren Tickle Trophy.

The 2022 Young Broker of the Year award winner William Thompson, from Maroochydore’s Thompson Insurance, said that “until you take part, you don’t realise just how fulﬁlling it can be, irrespective of the outcome.”

“I remember the day I got my client testimonials; I had asked them to write a few words about me, but I got pages of feedback about how they valued and trusted the advice they got from me and our ﬁrm. It was one of those moments that makes your hair stand up.

“It certainly makes you reﬂect on what you do, day in and day out, and I felt like a winner at many stages throughout the process.”

It only takes a few minutes to nominate a high achiever and submit their name for this prestigious award. So, make sure that you submit your nomination at niba.com.au/awards by Tuesday 28 February 2023.