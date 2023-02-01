Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Vale Robert Cooper

NIBA QPIB member Robert Cooper, Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, sadly passed away on Saturday 28 January. 

Written on 1 February, 2023
Wendy Martin

NIBA QPIB member Robert Cooper, Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, sadly passed away on Saturday 28 January. 

Robert was a strong NIBA supporter and regularly gave back to the industry by donating his time and expertise through the NIBA Mentoring Program. 

Robert is survived by his wife Mandy Cooper, also a Director at CPR, and their three children. 

A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday 2 February at: 

Prince Consort Hotel 
230 Wickham Street
Fortitude Valley QLD

Donations to the Leukaemia Foundation in Robert’s name would be welcome. Those members wishing to attend should RSVP to admin@cprinsurance.com.au for catering purposes.

Rest in peace Robert. 

Related Articles

News
/
1 February, 2023
Nominate a high performing young broker today

Do you know an outstanding broker, under the age of 35, who has gone above and beyond over the past year?

Wendy Martin
News
/
1 February, 2023
Natural disasters and extreme weather events rank high on short and long-term risks

The World Economic Forum has published the 2023 Global Risks Report which outlines the top global risks ranked by severity over the short and long term.  

Wendy Martin
News
/
25 January, 2023
Building standards in cyclone areas need upgrading

James Cook University experts who surveyed the wreckage left after a devastating 2021 cyclone say building standards are inadequate and need to be upgraded.

Wendy Martin
News
/
25 January, 2023
Allianz releases 2023 Risk Barometer report findings

The 2023 Allianz Risk Barometer report outlines that natural catastrophes, business interruptions and climate change are top business risks in Australia.

Wendy Martin