Vale Robert Cooper

NIBA QPIB member Robert Cooper, Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, sadly passed away on Saturday 28 January.

Robert was a strong NIBA supporter and regularly gave back to the industry by donating his time and expertise through the NIBA Mentoring Program.

Robert is survived by his wife Mandy Cooper, also a Director at CPR, and their three children.

A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday 2 February at:

Prince Consort Hotel

230 Wickham Street

Fortitude Valley QLD

Donations to the Leukaemia Foundation in Robert’s name would be welcome. Those members wishing to attend should RSVP to admin@cprinsurance.com.au for catering purposes.

Rest in peace Robert.