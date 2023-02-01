Vale Robert Cooper

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA QPIB member Robert Cooper, Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, sadly passed away on Saturday 28 January.
Robert was a strong NIBA supporter and regularly gave back to the industry by donating his time and expertise through the NIBA Mentoring Program.
Robert is survived by his wife Mandy Cooper, also a Director at CPR, and their three children.
A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday 2 February at:
Prince Consort Hotel
230 Wickham Street
Fortitude Valley QLD
Donations to the Leukaemia Foundation in Robert’s name would be welcome. Those members wishing to attend should RSVP to admin@cprinsurance.com.au for catering purposes.
Rest in peace Robert.
The World Economic Forum has published the 2023 Global Risks Report which outlines the top global risks ranked by severity over the short and long term.
James Cook University experts who surveyed the wreckage left after a devastating 2021 cyclone say building standards are inadequate and need to be upgraded.
The 2023 Allianz Risk Barometer report outlines that natural catastrophes, business interruptions and climate change are top business risks in Australia.