Independent review of disaster funding 

The Federal Government has commissioned an independent review of Australia’s disaster funding arrangements, to ensure government investment in disaster funding is fit for purpose and is effective in increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters.

The Review will be led by Mr Andrew Colvin APM OAM, who has considerable experience with disaster response and recovery, having led the National Bushfire Recovery Agency (NBRA) from January 2020 to May 2021. Prior to this, he was the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police and a serving officer for 30 years.

Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, said under Mr Colvin’s leadership, the Review will consider how government investment in disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response, recovery and resilience can better support a national system. It will also look at what will be needed to build resilience to the extreme disaster events Australia is projected to experience over the coming decades.

“Australia is regularly exposed to a range of natural hazards – including floods, fires, storms and tropical cyclones – so we need a system that best supports communities before, during and following a disaster.

“Work is already well underway to improve federal government investment in mitigation projects, to tackle the root cause of climate change-led disasters and to overhaul our disaster response through the creation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We know communities are best placed to tell us what is and isn’t working within the disaster funding system. Those impacted by disasters, including community groups, businesses and charities, will be encouraged to have their say through an extensive consultation process.”

A final report is expected to be provided to Government in April 2024.