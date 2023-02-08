Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Summit & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Nominate an outstanding broker for the 2023 Broker of the Year award

Nominations are now open for the QBE-sponsored 2023 Broker of the Year award

Written on 8 February, 2023
Wendy Martin

Nominations are now open for the QBE-sponsored 2023 Broker of the Year award. Each year, NIBA celebrates the achievement and contribution of outstanding brokers through the Broker of the Year Awards at the state/territory level and at a national level. Acknowledging the contribution of thought leaders in the profession, the award represents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s senior broker community. 

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.  

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000: 

  • A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500* 
  • A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500 
  • 1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast
  • Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000. 

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes. 

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages. 

Related Articles

News
/
8 February, 2023
Quality of Advice Review recommends broker commissions be retained

The long-awaited final report on the Quality of Advice Review was released earlier today.

Wendy Martin
News
/
8 February, 2023
Road repair package for flood affected River Murray residents

The South Australian Government has today announced a $60 million road repair package for River Murray communities, along with significant tax relief for residents and businesses whose properties and cars have been destroyed or substantially damaged by floodwaters.  

Wendy Martin
News
/
8 February, 2023
Independent review of disaster funding 

The Federal Government has commissioned an independent review of Australia’s disaster funding arrangements, to ensure government investment in disaster funding is fit for purpose and is effective in increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters.  

Wendy Martin
News
/
8 February, 2023
Landmark partnership to improve disaster insurance 

The first Hazards Insurance Partnership (HIP) meeting was held in Brisbane on 2 February 2023 to set a collaborative foundation for both industry and government to investigate initiatives to reduce hazard risks and put downward pressure on insurance premiums.  

Wendy Martin