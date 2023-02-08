Nominate an outstanding broker for the 2023 Broker of the Year award

Nominations are now open for the QBE-sponsored 2023 Broker of the Year award. Each year, NIBA celebrates the achievement and contribution of outstanding brokers through the Broker of the Year Awards at the state/territory level and at a national level. Acknowledging the contribution of thought leaders in the profession, the award represents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s senior broker community.

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:

A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*

A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500

1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast

Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.