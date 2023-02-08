Road repair package for flood affected River Murray residents

The South Australian Government has today announced a $60 million road repair package for River Murray communities, along with significant tax relief for residents and businesses whose properties and cars have been destroyed or substantially damaged by floodwaters.

The announcement comes as the Riverland prepares to welcome the return of a key transport link between Berri and Loxton, with Bookpurnong Road expected to re-open to light vehicles within the next fortnight.

The $60 million road repair fund, which will be funded from within existing allocations, will allow urgent repairs to Bookpurnong Road and other damaged state and council roads to proceed.

The South Australian State Emergency Service estimates almost 1,200 kilometres of road and almost 3,300 properties, including more than 360 principal places of residence may have been impacted by flood waters.

Under the new tax relief measures, homeowners whose principal places of residence are substantially damaged or destroyed will be eligible for Stamp Duty relief of up to $48,830 on the purchase of a new home.

The State Government will also waive 2022-23 Land Tax liabilities for business properties and long-term residential rentals that are substantially damaged or destroyed.

Holiday rental properties will be eligible for Land Tax relief where an owner can demonstrate a loss of bookings/income due to the property being substantially damaged or destroyed due to the flood. However, full-time private holiday homes will not be eligible.

Refunds will be provided where 2022-23 Land Tax liabilities have already been paid.

In addition, the South Australian Government will also provide Stamp Duty relief on vehicles purchased to replace another destroyed or lost in the flood. The relief will be worth up to $2,816 on the purchase of a non-commercial vehicle and $2,127 for a commercial vehicle.

Vehicle owners will also be entitled to relief equivalent to the Emergency Services Levy paid on the active registration period of their lost or destroyed vehicle.

Information on the applying for the tax relief is available on sa.gov.au/floods.