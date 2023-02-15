2022: Wetter and warmer than average for Australia overall

The Bureau of Meterology has released its Annual Climate Statement which is an analysis of Australia’s temperature, rainfall, water and significant weather and influences during 2022.

The following is a summary of the key finds from the Annual Climate Statement:

Australia’s national mean temperature was 0.50 °C warmer than the 1961–1990 average, making 2022 the equal-22nd-warmest year on record.

The mean annual maximum temperature was above average for most of northern Australia, Tasmania, and parts of the west coast, but below average for New South Wales, southern Queensland, and parts of South Australia.

The mean annual minimum temperature was above or very much above average for the majority of Australia.

It was especially warm for the tropics, with severe to extreme heatwave conditions affecting parts of the north and the west several times during 2022.

Nationally-averaged rainfall was 26% above the 1961–1990 average at 587.8 mm, which makes 2022 the ninth-wettest year on record for Australia.

Rainfall was very much above average for the south-eastern quarter of the mainland, compared to all years since 1900, but below average for western Tasmania, much of the north of the Northern Territory, and the far south-west of Western Australia.

In eastern Australia, persistent rain saw significant flooding affecting large areas multiple times during the year.

Water storage levels have been high across much of Australia during 2022, although some storages remained at low levels in parts of central coast Queensland, western Tasmania, south-east New South Wales, and western Victoria.

The main climate influences active during 2022 were La Niña, which persisted through summer 2021–22, dissipated during autumn, then re-developed in early September and continued through the end of 2022; a negative Indian Ocean Dipole in winter and spring; and a persistently positive phase of the Southern Annular Mode from mid-autumn onwards.

A copy of the 2022 Annual Climate Statement is available here