$25 million to protect Queensland from floods, fires and cyclones

Nearly $25 million will be invested in disaster preparedness across the state to make Queensland more resilient, through funding by the Federal and Qld Governments.
Sixty-five projects, including many in regional and remote Queensland, have been awarded funding to ensure Queenslanders can bounce back quicker after a fire, flood, storm or cyclone.
Much of the funding is aimed at the 14 local government areas that were hardest hit by the 2019 North Queensland Monsoon Trough: Burdekin, Burke, Carpentaria, Charters Towers, Cloncurry, Douglas, Etheridge, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, McKinlay, Richmond, Townsville, Whitsunday and Winton.
The support includes:
Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said “the diverse range of projects aimed to reduce the risks during disasters by providing better infrastructure and warning systems, while also ensuring Queenslanders were able to bounce back from previous disasters.
“Queenslanders are no strangers to natural hazards, and unfortunately science tells us we’re in for more intense and more frequent natural disasters in the future.
“It’s crucial our communities are as prepared as they can be for the next flood, bushfire, storm or cyclone. There are all sorts of projects that will help to protect communities from disaster damage”, he added.