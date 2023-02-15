$25 million to protect Queensland from floods, fires and cyclones

Nearly $25 million will be invested in disaster preparedness across the state to make Queensland more resilient, through funding by the Federal and Qld Governments.

Sixty-five projects, including many in regional and remote Queensland, have been awarded funding to ensure Queenslanders can bounce back quicker after a fire, flood, storm or cyclone.

Much of the funding is aimed at the 14 local government areas that were hardest hit by the 2019 North Queensland Monsoon Trough: Burdekin, Burke, Carpentaria, Charters Towers, Cloncurry, Douglas, Etheridge, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, McKinlay, Richmond, Townsville, Whitsunday and Winton.

The support includes:

Queensland Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund (QRRRF) – Over $19 million of joint Queensland ($8.3 million) and Federal Government ($10.7 million) funding with projects from the Gold Coast to the Torres Cape. A full list of projects are available here



North Queensland Managing Disaster Risk Grants (Round 2) – $5.9 million of the Federal Government’s contribution to the QRRRF supports 20 recovery and resilience projects that benefit North Queensland communities by reducing the impact of natural disasters. A full list of projects are available here



Recovery and Resilience Grants (Round 2, Stream 2) – $1.6 million in federal assistance to support the long-term recovery and resilience in areas most impacted by the 2019 North Queensland Monsoon Trough. A full list of projects are available here

North Queensland Economic Diversification Grants (Round 2) – $4.2 million in federal support for 11 grants to help the north better withstand economic shocks associated with natural hazards and challenges like the pandemic. A full list of projects are available here

Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said “the diverse range of projects aimed to reduce the risks during disasters by providing better infrastructure and warning systems, while also ensuring Queenslanders were able to bounce back from previous disasters.

“Queenslanders are no strangers to natural hazards, and unfortunately science tells us we’re in for more intense and more frequent natural disasters in the future.

“It’s crucial our communities are as prepared as they can be for the next flood, bushfire, storm or cyclone. There are all sorts of projects that will help to protect communities from disaster damage”, he added.