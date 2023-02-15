New funding for disaster mitigation projects 

Almost $5 million in funding is now available for projects aimed to help South Australians better prepare for natural disasters and reduce their risks and impact.

These projects include exploring options to help people on low incomes to insure their properties against natural disasters and assessing the effectiveness of ‘cool refuges’ during heatwaves.

Thirteen projects have received joint Federal and South Australian government-funded Disaster Risk Reduction Grants, which, combined with co-contributions from recipients, means a total of $4.87 million will be invested in disaster risk reduction.

The Minister for Emergency Management, the Hon Murray Watt said “All sectors of the community have a role to play in reducing disaster risk so that we can collectively strengthen resilience and minimise the toll disasters have on communities.

“The willingness of South Australians to take collective action is clear from the calibre of the projects funded under this program – they include both ground up community initiatives and larger scale projects that address significant risks to the state”.

The Disaster Risk Reduction Grants program forms part of the National Partnership Agreement on Disaster Risk Reduction – an agreement between the Commonwealth and all states and territories to reduce the risk and impact of natural disasters in line with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework.



For a full list of South Australian Disaster Risk Reduction Grants, please visit www.safecom.sa.gov.au/emergency-management