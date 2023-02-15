New funding for disaster mitigation projects 

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Almost $5 million in funding is now available for projects aimed to help South Australians better prepare for natural disasters and reduce their risks and impact.
These projects include exploring options to help people on low incomes to insure their properties against natural disasters and assessing the effectiveness of ‘cool refuges’ during heatwaves.
Thirteen projects have received joint Federal and South Australian government-funded Disaster Risk Reduction Grants, which, combined with co-contributions from recipients, means a total of $4.87 million will be invested in disaster risk reduction.
The Minister for Emergency Management, the Hon Murray Watt said “All sectors of the community have a role to play in reducing disaster risk so that we can collectively strengthen resilience and minimise the toll disasters have on communities.
“The willingness of South Australians to take collective action is clear from the calibre of the projects funded under this program – they include both ground up community initiatives and larger scale projects that address significant risks to the state”.
The Disaster Risk Reduction Grants program forms part of the National Partnership Agreement on Disaster Risk Reduction – an agreement between the Commonwealth and all states and territories to reduce the risk and impact of natural disasters in line with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework.
For a full list of South Australian Disaster Risk Reduction Grants, please visit www.safecom.sa.gov.au/emergency-management
The 2023 NIBA Awards represents the pinnacle of professionalism in the insurance broking industry. Past winners of the Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year, Clint Jeuring and QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year, John Mutton share how winning the award has impacted their careers.
The Bureau of Meterology has released its Annual Climate Statement which is an analysis of Australia's temperature, rainfall, water and significant weather and influences during 2022.
Nearly $25 million will be invested in disaster preparedness across the state to make Queensland more resilient, through funding by the Federal and Qld Governments.
NIBA has welcomed the release of the ICA report 'A stronger NSW' and supporting campaign 'Find a fairer way' which calls for the removal of the NSW Emergency Services Levy (ESL) and for the NSW Government to find a more equitable way to fund emergency services.