$29 million to mitigate disaster risk in NSW 

NSW communities will benefit from a $29 million Disaster Risk Reduction Fund aimed at mitigating the impacts of future severe weather events and hazards.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the program which consists of more than 60 projects will inject significant funding into community initiatives. “Unfortunately communities in New South Wales have seen more than their fair share of natural disasters in recent years, and these projects will target capability building, community engagement, preparedness and prevention strategies, and risk mitigation initiatives,” Minister Watt said.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring communities are better prepared for and recover quicker from natural disasters. Investing in initiatives that are driven by locals who know the area will help reduce the risks when future disasters strike.”

NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said every dollar of the funding is targeted at locally-led initiatives that will keep regional communities safer and stronger. “We’ve witnessed the devastating impacts of natural disasters in NSW in recent years, particularly the widespread major flooding over the past 12 months, which is why we need to invest in projects that will better equip and prepare communities for future hazards,” Ms Cooke said.

“The NSW Government is committed to making sure communities are safer and stronger for the future natural disasters we will inevitably face.”

The Disaster Risk Reduction Fund is administered by the NSW Reconstruction Authority. Projects are jointly funded by the NSW and Federal governments, with recipients including community organisations, local councils, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, joint organisations of councils and not-for-profit organisations.

A list of projects can be viewed here.