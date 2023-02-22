WTW Account Director Sally Coulton, the winner of the 2022 Broker of the Year award, was initially reluctant to participate, but by going through the process and receiving the client testimonials, found it a very valuable experience.

Describing the process as “an investment in your own growth”, Sally says it’s essential for the industry to provide role models. “We definitely have a problem in attracting and retaining young talent, so the high calibre of the awards is important in showing them how the work of brokers is respected and the great career they can aspire to.”

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:

A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*

A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500

1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast

Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.