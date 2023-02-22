William Thompson, from Thompson Insurance, won the Queensland and the national Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year award in 2022, but says he had tracked the career rise of previous winners ahead of his nomination.

“The whole awards program was extremely fulfilling and rewarding – both personally and professionally,” he says. “Until you take part, you don’t realise just how fulfilling it can be, irrespective of the outcome. I remember the day I got my client testimonials; I had asked them to write a few words about me, but I got pages of feedback about how they valued and trusted the advice they got from me and our firm. It was one of those moments that makes your hair stand up.

“It certainly makes you reflect on what you do, day in and day out, and I felt like a winner at many stages throughout the process.



Along with increasing his recognition and aiding professional development, Thompson added that “winning the 2022 Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year award has provided me with further credibility and trust, as well as giving our team a competitive edge.”

“Overall, winning the 2022 Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year award is a significant achievement that can help to advance a person’s career in the insurance industry, both in the short and long term.”

The national winner of the Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who win the state award in their local state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/Tas; SA/NT; WA and Qld. The state winners receive a four-week Professional Development Program combined with a Vero Young Brokers Alumni Experience, an opportunity to support a local community aﬀected by a major weather event with a grant of $25,000 courtesy of Vero and a ticket to the 2023 NIBA Convention in October.

The national winner of Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year receives a tailored learning experience up to $10,000, courtesy of Vero. Previous winners’ prize has included a trip to London to experience the international broking market and a study program at the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut (USA). The winner of the Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year award will receive the Warren Tickle Trophy.

It only takes a few minutes to nominate a high achiever and submit their name for this prestigious award. So, make sure that you submit your nomination at niba.com.au/awards by Tuesday 28 February 2023.