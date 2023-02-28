Memberships
NIBA announces new President, Vice President and Directors

The NIBA Board welcomes the appointment of Gary Okely as the Association’s new President, effective from 23 February 2023. NIBA also welcomes the appointment of Nick Cook as the new Vice President, as well as Steven Hill, Jordyn Gilbert, Lynette Walsh and David Hosking as new Directors.

Written on 1 March, 2023
The NIBA Board welcomes the appointment of Gary Okely, of JLT Public Sector as the Association’s new President, effective from 23 February 2023. 

Gary, who was previously Vice President, replaces Dianne Phelan, from BJS Insurance Group whose term as President concluded at this year’s Annual General Meeting held in Sydney on 23 February 2023. Dianne will remain on the NIBA Board as a Director.  

“It is very humbling to be appointed as the President of NIBA. I feel privileged to be able to work with Phil and the NIBA Board to continue the great work done by Di and Eric Harris before her,” said Okely.    

NIBA also welcomes the appointment of Nick Cook, from Steadfast as the new Vice President. “I’m truly honoured to be appointed as the Vice President of NIBA. I’m looking forward to taking on a greater role working with Gary and the Board to help influence the future of broking,” said Cook.   

Former President, Dianne Phelan, says she’s ready to “hand over the baton”. “We’ve achieved a lot in the past few years, and we need to continue the work that began, not only in my time as President but from Eric Harris before me. Gary has great ideas to help our industry progress and I’m excited at the prospect of supporting him.”  

NIBA CEO Phil Kewin congratulated Gary and Nick on their appointments, “I’ve been working closely with both Gary and Nick, along with the rest of the Board and look forward to continuing to deliver on our key commitments to provide the best outcomes for our members. 

“On behalf of all NIBA members, I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Di for her significant contribution to NIBA as President, and we remain thankful that she will retain her position on the NIBA Board. 

The NIBA Board also welcomes the appointment of Steven Hill from Capital Innovation Insurance Group and Jordyn Gilbert from Lockton Companies Australia who were voted by members to be the Qld Divisional Director and WA Divisional Director, respectively.   

Steven replaces Heather Peirano who has stepped down from the NIBA Board after six years. We thank Heather for her valuable contribution and insights during this time. 

Jordyn has been appointed as the WA Divisional Director, a role previously held by Ward Dedman who retired from the Board in February 2022.   

The NIBA Board also welcomes Lynette Walsh from Aon as an International Director. Lynette replaces Eric Harris who retired from the Board in late 2022. We thank Eric for his significant contribution to the NIBA Board over the past 10 years, including serving as President from 2019 to 2021.

David Hosking from PSC Insurance Group joins in an additional position representing a listed network, in addition to the existing Steadfast and Austbrokers representatives.  

