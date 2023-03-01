Memberships
Additional support for flood-impacted communities

The Federal Government has committed $1.1 million in additional funding to employ more financial counsellors in flood affected areas.

Written on 1 March, 2023
Wendy Martin

The Federal Government has committed $1.1 million in additional funding to employ more financial counsellors in flood affected areas over 2022-23 and 2023-24. 

Financial counsellors have been assisting with access to grants, suspending mortgage/credit card/debt payments and providing emotional support.  

The recovery phase from major flooding last year is requiring counsellors to work more intensively with clients, in addition to regular casework, and requires extended travel due to the size of the region.   

The additional workload is placing strain on financial counselling that cannot be met with existing resources. This is on top of the already identified unmet demand for personal financial counselling services through the Industry Funding Model for financial counselling. The funding will support additional financial counsellor positions for individuals.  

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said past experience showed the need for personal financial counselling increases several months after the immediate disaster impact.  

“The Federal Government is committed to helping those in need and ensuring there are appropriate services in place to support that,” Minister Rishworth said.  

“This funding will mean more financial counsellors can be on the ground where they are needed, helping those flood-impacted communities recover.   

The funding comes on top of more than $10 million in additional funding to Emergency and Food Relief providers in response to recent flood events and cost of living pressures in December.   

It is also in addition to the extension of $190 million over two years for Emergency Relief, Food Relief, and Financial Counselling that was announced in November.  

Financial counselling services for individuals, primary producers and businesses are also available for flood affected communities through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.   

Related Articles

News
/
1 March, 2023
NIBA announces new President, Vice President and Directors

The NIBA Board welcomes the appointment of Gary Okely as the Association’s new President, effective from 23 February 2023. NIBA also welcomes the appointment of Nick Cook as the new Vice President, as well as Steven Hill, Jordyn Gilbert, Lynette Walsh and David Hosking as new Directors.

Wendy Martin
News
/
1 March, 2023
Nominations for the 2023 Young Broker of the Year close soon

Two past winners of the Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year award, Amanda Marinis and Adele May share their experiences about winning this prestigious award and why you should nominate an inspiring young broker today.

Wendy Martin
News
/
1 March, 2023
“The feedback and recognition have gone a long way in adding to our credentials”

Two past Broker of the Year award winners, Tony Venning and Kim Gilbert share their experiences about winning this prestigious award. Nominations close on 22 March 2023.

Wendy Martin
News
/
22 February, 2023
“The whole awards program was extremely fulfilling and rewarding – both personally and professionally.”

2022 Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year winner William Thompson shares his experience participating in the awards program and why he recommends that you take the opportunity if you can, as it's a highly fulfilling and rewarding opportunity.

Wendy Martin