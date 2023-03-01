Additional support for flood-impacted communities

The Federal Government has committed $1.1 million in additional funding to employ more financial counsellors in flood affected areas over 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Financial counsellors have been assisting with access to grants, suspending mortgage/credit card/debt payments and providing emotional support.

The recovery phase from major flooding last year is requiring counsellors to work more intensively with clients, in addition to regular casework, and requires extended travel due to the size of the region.

The additional workload is placing strain on financial counselling that cannot be met with existing resources. This is on top of the already identified unmet demand for personal financial counselling services through the Industry Funding Model for financial counselling. The funding will support additional financial counsellor positions for individuals.

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said past experience showed the need for personal financial counselling increases several months after the immediate disaster impact.

“The Federal Government is committed to helping those in need and ensuring there are appropriate services in place to support that,” Minister Rishworth said.

“This funding will mean more financial counsellors can be on the ground where they are needed, helping those flood-impacted communities recover.

The funding comes on top of more than $10 million in additional funding to Emergency and Food Relief providers in response to recent flood events and cost of living pressures in December.

It is also in addition to the extension of $190 million over two years for Emergency Relief, Food Relief, and Financial Counselling that was announced in November.

Financial counselling services for individuals, primary producers and businesses are also available for flood affected communities through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.